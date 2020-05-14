Texas A&M athletic director Ross Bjork said last week the only way the Aggies would be playing the Longhorns in the near future on the football field would be in the College Football Playoffs.
Well, what about this season? At least cbssports.com’s Ben Kercheval thinks it's possible. He includes Texas A&M and Texas among six teams which could make a championship run this season.
Kercheval says Alabama, Ohio State, Clemson and LSU are logical picks to win it all since they’ve combined to win eight of the nine national titles. He also adds Georgia, which along with Alabama and Ohio State are “recruiting on a different level right now,” Kercheval said.
But what about others who could join that group?
Recruiting is the key for Kercheval including A&M and Texas as teams to watch. He formed his list by looking at a “blue-chip ratio” from the last four recruiting classes, according to 247Sports.
Texas earned a 64% ratio to top Kercheval’s list with A&M and Southern Cal each at 50%. Florida is second on the list at 63% followed by Oklahoma 62% and Penn State 58%.
I found it interesting Kercheval listed defensive tackle Jayden Peevy and running back Isaiah Spiller as A&M’s game-changers to watch. Again, you gotta think outside the box and not at the logical choices. Peevy had 34 tackles, 12 of them solos. He made only three starts, playing behind Bobby Brown III and Justin Madubuike who opted for the NFL draft instead of returning for his senior season. Madubuike might have played himself into a top 10 draft pick if he had returned. Spiller as a freshman rushed for 946 yards on 174 carries (5.4) with 10 touchdowns, taking advantage of Jashuan Corbin’s season-ending injury against Clemson.
If Spiller can build on his season and Peevy becomes a Madubuike clone, it’ll improve A&M’s chances of having that breakthrough season.
