The city of Los Angeles is a good teacher of time management.
While coaching 22 seasons at Southern California, Andrea Gaston had to make continuous scheduling changes while dealing with the frustrations of L.A. traffic and busy golf courses.
Now in her second season as the Texas A&M women’s golf coach, Gaston has easily settled into the slower pace of the Brazos Valley.
“I’ve gotten quality life, and it’s helped me to maybe put more into coaching and recruiting and being able to catch my own breath and evaluate things more effectively, because I’m not spending all my time in the car and getting to practices,” said Gaston, who led USC to three national championships. “You have to manage your way around L.A.”
The quiet surrounding the Wahlberg Golf Learning Center at Traditions Club provides a much more stable environment for her to fine-tune her player’s craft, resulting in A&M’s 19th straight NCAA regional appearance and a .75 stroke per round improvement last season.
“We had to use a lot of different golf courses and it was a lot busier place, so sometimes I could go with the intent of what I wanted to accomplish at practice, but because of the number of members showing up at the course, maybe we weren’t able to do what we intended to do,” Gaston said of coaching at USC. “Here I can plan practices, and the only thing is maybe the weather that might preclude us from doing something.”
Gaston has passed along that intentional planning to the women’s golf squad, which will begin its spring schedule with the IJGA Collegiate Invitational on Sunday through Tuesday in Guadalajara, Mexico.
It was the case with senior Courtney Dow, whom Gaston says continually knows the pulse of the team.
“She was not as accustomed to working as hard as I’ve made this team work. We come out and there is intention to what we do,” Gaston said. “I’ve gotten a chance now to spend more time with her and learn her game and her approach to the game, and she has a great attitude. She’s had a great fall season.”
The improved work ethic showed almost immediate results for Dow, who earned her first individual victory last March at the Dr. Donnis Thompson Invitational in Kane’ohe, Hawaii. She shot even-par 216 to win by three strokes.
She has continued playing well this fall despite a back injury that prevented her from hitting more than about 15 balls on the driving range per day. The limitations made her focus on her short game and putting.
“I would just come out here and do a couple hours of putting and short game every day, and Coach helped me with a lot of drills to be very intentional about that,” Dow said.
Dow averaged 73.59 strokes over 34 rounds this fall, which is the fourth-best average for a junior in school history. With the rest she gained over Christmas break, she said she is back to normal at practice.
Gaston and assistant coach Katerina Bruner also brought an added focus on stats, which includes a whiteboard inside the clubhouse that tracks each player’s extended stats compared to the college and LPGA Tour leaders.
For Dow, she has maintained a strong focus on her birdie conversion stats.
“It’s really cool to watch and kind of fun when you’re out there,” Dow said. “Even if it’s not going well, it gives you something you can work towards.”
Gaston said she believes Dow can post numbers that translate into All-America nods by season’s end. And both Dow and Gaston hope the focus on numbers and intentional development lead to a national championship berth.
“I know this is your last season,” Gaston said she told Dow. “We can make this happen. As long as you are feeling good and you keep up what you’re doing, a lot of great things can happen.”
