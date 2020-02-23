Texas A&M’s Chennedy Carter scored 23 points to power the 16th-ranked Aggies to an 84-54 victory over the Auburn Tigers in Southeastern Conference women’s basketball action Sunday at Reed Arena.
A&M (22-5, 10-4) never trailed and wasn’t threatened after taking a double-digit lead just a few minutes into the game. A&M’s fourth straight victory moved it into sole possession of third place in the SEC as Kentucky (20-6, 9-5) lost to top top-ranked South Carolina and 22nd-ranked Arkansas (21-6, 9-5) lost at Florida.
Carter hit 10 of 16 field goals, including both 3-point attempts, with five assists. She had no turnovers in 31 minutes in her fourth game back after missing seven games with an ankle injury.
Junior wing Kayla Wells added 13 points, reserve junior guard Aaliyah Wilson scored 12 and junior post Ciera Johnson had 11.
The Aggies made 37 of 64 shots for a season-high sizzling 57.8%.
Auburn (9-16, 3-11) was led by senior guard Daisa Alexander with 15 points. Junior post Unique Thompson added 11, but the nation’s leader with 20 double-doubles, had only eight rebounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.