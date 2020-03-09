Former Texas A&M player and Bryan High all-state defensive lineman Ty Warren has been hired as an assistant by the Detroit Lions through their William Clay Ford Minority Assistantship program.
Warren played 10 seasons in the NFL, eight of them with the New England Patriots, winning two Super Bowls. Second-year Detroit head coach Matt Patricia was an assistant with the Patriots seven of Warren’s seasons in New England. Warren was a volunteer coach with the Lions last year.
