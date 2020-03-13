College World Series among spring events axed by virus

FILE - In this June 14, 2019, file photo, the College World Series logo is partially painted at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Neb., as Vanderbilt players practice ahead of their College World Series game against Louisville. The NCAA's decision to canceled winter and spring sports championships means the College World Series will not be held for the first time in its 73-year history.

NCAA Division I spring sports seniors might not be done quite yet.

According to a statement released by the NCAA Friday, the Division I Council Coordination Committee agreed that eligibility relief is appropriate for spring sport student-athletes. The details with how this will fit into NCAA’s rules will come at a later date, the statement read.

“Council leadership agreed that eligibility relief is appropriate for all Division I stent-athletes who participated in spring sports. Details of eligibility relief will be finalized at a later time. Additional issues with NCAA rules must be addressed, and appropriate governance bodies will work through those in the coming days and weeks.”

Thursday, the NCAA canceled all winter and spring championships due to the global spread of COVID-19. Prior to the NCAA’s ruling, the SEC postponed all on-campus regular season events until March 30, in order to assess health concerns related to the spread of the disease.

After the NCAA’s Thursday announcement, Bjork said A&M will use the time to March 30 to assess the situation regarding the continuation of spring regular season events and conference tournaments.

“It’s a rapidly changing environment, for sure,” Bjork told The Eagle Thursday.

Also, the NCAA Division I Council Coordination Committee band in-person recruiting for all Division I coaches and advised schools to suspend official and unofficial recruiting visits, per a release.  The newly instituted dead period will remain through April 15, while telephone and written correspondence are acceptable.

