NCAA Division I spring sports seniors might not be done quite yet.
According to a statement released by the NCAA Friday, the Division I Council Coordination Committee agreed that eligibility relief is appropriate for spring sport student-athletes. The details with how this will fit into NCAA’s rules will come at a later date, the statement read.
“Council leadership agreed that eligibility relief is appropriate for all Division I stent-athletes who participated in spring sports. Details of eligibility relief will be finalized at a later time. Additional issues with NCAA rules must be addressed, and appropriate governance bodies will work through those in the coming days and weeks.”
Division I Council Coordination Committee provides advice and guidance to member schools: pic.twitter.com/fpucCGMThE— Inside the NCAA (@InsidetheNCAA) March 13, 2020
Thursday, the NCAA canceled all winter and spring championships due to the global spread of COVID-19. Prior to the NCAA’s ruling, the SEC postponed all on-campus regular season events until March 30, in order to assess health concerns related to the spread of the disease.
After the NCAA’s Thursday announcement, Bjork said A&M will use the time to March 30 to assess the situation regarding the continuation of spring regular season events and conference tournaments.
“It’s a rapidly changing environment, for sure,” Bjork told The Eagle Thursday.
Also, the NCAA Division I Council Coordination Committee band in-person recruiting for all Division I coaches and advised schools to suspend official and unofficial recruiting visits, per a release. The newly instituted dead period will remain through April 15, while telephone and written correspondence are acceptable.
