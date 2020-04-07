Texas A&M equestrian senior Ann Elizabeth Tebow was awarded a $10,000 NCAA fall sports postgraduate scholarship on Monday.
Tebow is the only equestrian rider in the NCAA to receive a scholarship. She will graduate in May with a Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Sciences and will pursue a medical doctorate at the University of Oklahoma.
Tebow holds a 3.969 GPA and is the president of A&M’s student-athlete advisory committee.
