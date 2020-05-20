The NCAA Division I Council voted Wednesday to allow voluntary on-campus activities for football and men's and women's basketball student-athletes starting June 1, according to multiple reports.
Sports across the country have been on hold since mid-March because of COVID-19. The NCAA banned all sporting activities through May 31.
Conferences and schools have been preparing for students to return to campus for voluntary workouts and the Southeastern Conference is expected to vote Friday on allowing student-athletes to return June 1 or June 15.
Yahoo Sports first reported the NCAA Division I council vote, then 247sports and espn.com followed.
