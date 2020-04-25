With one pick on the third day of the 2020 NFL Draft, Texas A&M completed the draft with two players selected, tying its lowest total since 2015.
Punter Braden Mann was selected 12th in the sixth round, 191st overall, by the New York Jets.
In 2018, Mann was named the best punter in the nation when he received the Ray Guy Award, in a year where he set a new NCAA record for punting average in a single season, averaging 51 yards per punt.
Last season, Mann finished fourth in the country, third in the SEC, with a 47.1-yard punting average.
When he was younger, Mann had aspirations of becoming a linebacker, however, his 5-foot-11, 195-pound frame said otherwise. That didn’t stop him from recording 13 tackles in Aggieland and forcing a fumble.
“You can say you have a good punter, but is a guy actually a weapon?” A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said of Mann before the draft. “That guy was a weapon for us and is a really good athlete and a tremendously hard worker. I’ll be shocked if he doesn’t make a team. You never know with punters and kickers sometimes, but he’s as good as I’ve ever been around.”
With Mann, Shane Lechler and Drew Kaser, the Aggies have had the most punters drafted of any program in the country since 2000.
Lechler, who recently ended his 18-season career, remains the highest-drafted Aggie punter, selected 142nd overall by the Raiders in 2000.
“Braden Mann, like Shane Lechler, should have a long career in the NFL,” ESPN Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. said on the broadcast. “He’s been consistent, and he can boom it. Lechler was exactly that same way and I think Braden Mann can be that type of punter, a Pro Bowl caliber punter, in the NFL.”
Mann followed defense tackle Justin Madubuike, who was a third-round selection by the Baltimore Ravens on Friday.
“Getting this call, it’s truly amazing,” Madubuike told reporters Friday. “To get my name called on there was surreal. All the highlights of me, and I’m actually there. I’m here, and I made it. And, I’m just ready to freaking work. I’m ready to put my nose down and get to work.
Ravens’ head coach John Harbaugh said Madubuike can be molded into a unique player on his defense.
“He’s not the biggest guy in the world, but he’s very explosive,” Harbaugh said. “He doesn’t get moved out of there. He doesn’t get knocked out of there too much. So, his whole thing is going to be to learn from these veteran guys, consistency, learn how to do things right and be a pro. I think he’s going to be a little bit of a different style guy than some of the guys we’ve had in the past.”
After the draft festivities concluded, wide receivers Quartney Davis and Kendrick Rogers inked free agent deals.
Davis signed with the Minnesota Vikings, according to his agent. In two seasons with the Aggies, Davis caught 99 passes for 1,201 yards and 11 touchdowns.
“I want to thank the Vikings for giving me this opportunity,” Davis said in a tweet. “I’m extremely honor[ed] for this opportunity. This organization will not be let down I promise. Now let’s get to work!”
According to an Instagram post by Terra Firma Sports Management, Rogers signed with the Dallas Cowboys.
A&M defensive backs Charles Oliver and Roney Elam had not signed with a team as of Saturday night.
