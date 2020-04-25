Texas A&M punter Braden Mann was selected in the sixth round by the New York Jets with the 191st overall pick.
In 2018, Mann was named the best punter in the nation when he received the Ray Guy Award. He set an NCAA record that season for punting average (51.0) in a single season.
Last season, Mann finished fourth in the country, including third in the Southeastern Conference, in punting average at 47.1.
When he was younger, Mann had aspirations of becoming a linebacker, however, his 5-foot-11, 195-pound frame said otherwise. That didn’t stop him from recording 13 tackles in Aggieland and forcing a fumble.
“You can say you have a good punter, but is a guy actually a weapon?” A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said of Mann before the draft. “That guy was a weapon for us and is a really good athlete and a tremendously hard worker. I’ll be shocked if he doesn’t make a team. You never know with punters and kickers sometimes, but he’s as good as I’ve ever been around.”
Mann joins Shane Lechler and Drew Kaser as Aggie punters who were drafted since 2000, the most of any school.
Lechler, who recently ended his 18-season career, remains the highest-drafted Aggie punter, selected 142nd overall to the Raiders in 2000.
“Braden Mann, like Shane Lechler, should have a long career in the NFL,” ESPN Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. said on the broadcast. “He’s been consistent and he can boom it. Lechler was exactly that same way and I think Branden Mann can be that type of punter, a Pro Bowl caliber punter, in the NFL.”
Mann is the second Aggie drafted, joining defensive tackle Justin Madubuike who was taken in the third round by Baltimore.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.