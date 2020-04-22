Texas A&M football player Vernon Jackson was arrested Wednesday on charges of domestic assault from a March 4 incident at his ex-girlfriend’s apartment, according to a police report.
Jackson was accused of placing his hands over the victim’s throat on three separate occasions, impeding her ability to breath, according to the probable cause statement. According to the document, the violence occurred while Jackson was attempting to obtain the password to the victim’s phone.
As of midday Wednesday, Jackson had yet to be released from jail, according to Brazos County jail records. He was given a $20,000 bail.
According to the probable cause statement, Jackson asked if he could come to the victim’s apartment to look for his wallet. Then, while there, he asked to look through the victim’s phone, but the victim refused, according to the document.
While trying to obtain the password, Jackson put his hands on her throat on two separate occasions, the longest for approximately 10 seconds, according to the document. The victim then allowed Jackson access to her phone. Jackson allegedly saw a Snapchat between the victim and another male and proceeded to put his hands on her throat again, cutting off her ability to breath for approximately 25 seconds, according to the police record.
When Jackson was contacted by police, he said that there was an argument, but it did not become physical, according to the probable cause statement.
Assault by chocking or impeding breath is a third-degree felony that is punishable by 2-10 years in prison and a maximum $10,000 fine.
Jackson’s football career ended due to a neck injury before the 2019 season that forced him to medically retire. He has remained on scholarship and had taken on a student-coaching role through the season, according to head coach Jimbo Fisher.
In one season of action, Jackson played in 12 games, mostly on special teams. He posted 49 yards on seven carries in the Aggies’ season-opening 59-7 win over Northwestern State.
Jackson was a 247Sports.com four-star recruit out of Boling.
