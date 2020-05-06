Nearly 14 years after leaving his post as head coach of the Texas A&M men’s basketball team, Billy Gillispie will return to Aggieland.
Gillispie and his Tarleton State Texans will make a trip to Reed Arena on Dec. 2, 2020, to square off against the Aggies and former Gillispie assistant Buzz Williams, a source confirmed Wednesday.
In late March, Gillisipie was hired to usher Tarleton into Division I competition and the Western Athletic Conference, after spending four seasons at his alma mater, Ranger Junior College. As an eight-year veteran as a Division I head coach, Gillispie had stops at Texas-El Paso, Texas A&M, Kentucky and Texas Tech. He resigned after one season in Lubbock due to health issues and underwent a kidney transplant in 2018.
Williams served as an assistant under Gillispie from 2004 to 2006. The Aggies posted a 43-19 record in those two seasons.
“[Gillispie] means the world to me,” Williams said during his introductory press conference in April 2019. “If you look back on my career, it’s easy to say if [Gillispie] would not have hired me, I wouldn’t have had the chances that I’ve had.”
Tarleton State, a Texas A&M System university, has spent the last 14 years in the Division II Lone Star.
“"I would like to welcome Billy Gillispie to Tarleton and back to The Texas A&M System family," said Chancellor John Sharp in a statement, upon Gillispie’s hire in March. "Coach Gillispie had tremendous success at Texas A&M and I am confident we will see that same level of success at Tarleton."
