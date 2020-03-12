The Southeastern Conference has suspended all regular season competition for teams in all sports on SEC campuses, as well as SEC championship events, until March 30, citing the spread of the new coronavirus.
The SEC added its suspension of play doesn't apply to teams and individuals in NCAA competition, at this time. The announcement came less than an hour after the league canceled the remainder of the men's basketball tournament in Nashville.
ALERT 2: Based on the latest developments and the continued spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), the Southeastern Conference today announced the suspension of regular season competition for teams in all sports on SEC campuses, as well SEC championship events, until March 30.— Southeastern Conference (@SEC) March 12, 2020
Texas A&M was slated to play Missouri at 6 p.m. Thursday in Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. According to a statement from the conference, regular season champion, Kentucky, will be given the conference's automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.
ALERT: Based on the latest developments and the continued spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), the Southeastern Conference today announced the cancellation of the remainder of the 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament in Nashville.— Southeastern Conference (@SEC) March 12, 2020
“We understand that this decision will be disappointing to our student-athletes and coaches who have been preparing all season to compete in this event as well as viewers at home,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey in a statement. “While this was not an easy decision, the health and well-being of our entire SEC community is of paramount importance.”
The decision comes less than 24 hours after the conference restricted access to the tournament to essential personal and families of the student-athletes. At that time, the conference also restricted access in similar fashion to all on-campus regular season games for SEC member institutions, including A&M. Those measures will be reconsidered on March 30, according to the conference.
According to Wednesday’s statement, the SEC will automatically refund tickets to the conference tournament that were purchased through the SEC office, an SEC university or the SEC Ticket Exchange via Ticketmaster.
Along with the SEC, the Big 10 and American Athletic Conference also canceled the remainder of their men's basketball tournaments due to the novel coronavirus.
