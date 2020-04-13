Texas A&M forward Yavuz Gultekin, who averaged 1.9 points and 1.6 rebounds per game in 24 games as a freshman, has entered the transfer.
“We are thankful for Yeezy’s contributions to our program on-and-off the floor during our first year, and we wish him the absolute best going forward,” head coach Buzz Williams said in a school release.
After a season-high eight points and 21 minutes against South Carolina, Gultekin saw his playing time gradually decline. In the season's last two games he was not on the bench for a road victory over Auburn and did not play against Arkansas.
Prior to the Arkansas game, Williams said Gultekin was not injured and didn't have off-the-court issues, but would not elaborate.
Gultekin was a three-star prospect by 247Sports.com out of Bishop Walsh (Md.) High School. The Turkish native moved to the United States in 2017 after earning bronze for his country in the 2016 FIBA U16 European Championships.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.