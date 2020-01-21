The Texas A&M men’s basketball program made a splash with its first commitment of the 2021 class with consensus four-star guard Jaxson Robinson, out of Ada (Okla.) High School.
He made his his verbal pledge to the Aggies via a Twitter post on Tuesday.
“First, I want to thank God for blessing me with this opportunity,” the tweet read. “I also want to thank my parents for always supporting me and helping me to become not only a better basketball player, but the best version of myself.
“Thank you [A&M assistant] coach [Lyle] Wolf and Coach Buzz [Williams] for believing in me and my abilities.”
The 6-foot-5, 175-pound shooting guard was evaluated by 247Sports.com as a “top notch shooter from deep,” which is a much-needed asset to an A&M program that has ranked in the bottom five in the country in 3-point shooting percentage throughout the season. He is the top prospect in the state of Oklahoma and 34th nationally, according to the recruiting service.
Robinson's pledge builds on A&M’s 2020 class, which includes four-star point guard Hassan Diarra out of Putnam, Conn., Nederland shooting guard Hayden Hefner and Jonesboro, La. shooting guard LaDamien Bradford.
