The theft of a credit card from Texas A&M men’s basketball head coach Buzz Williams’ truck in early January was a part of a larger, interstate crime operation, Williams said during a media availability Thursday.
Williams said Texas A&M University Police Department officials told him that the people who broke into his truck during A&M’s home game against Ole Miss and stole his wallet used his credit cards to buy gift cards, which were then mailed to different states. Those involved outside of Texas also stole credit cards to buy gift cards, which they sent to those involved in the burglary of Williams’ truck, he said.
On Wednesday, the University Police Department tweeted information regarding Williams’ case, along with pictures and videos of persons of interest in the case.
“It wasn’t a random break-in. I just happened to be a part of, whatever that is called -- a thief ring. So, hopefully they can get those guys," Williams said.
The gift cards bought with Williams’ credit card were purchased at a College Station business and were used days later in Kansas City, the tweet said. Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact Detective Todd Van Dresar at 845-8897 or todd.vandresar@tamu.edu.
Inside Williams’ money clip were preschool pictures of his children, which he said upset him more to lose than his money.
Probably some thug from Houston or Bryan
