Former Texas A&M infielder Riley Sartain-Vaughan and her husband, Noah Vaughan, treated the sports world with a viral hitting battle that was retweeted and shared by many major sports outlets, including ESPN's SportsCenter. The Riley and Noah, who is a minor leaguer in the Oakland Athletics organization, join the show to talk about their quarantine game and the new-found attention.
