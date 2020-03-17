The Eagle's Robert Cessna has seen it all when it comes to Texas A&M athletics, however, he's never seen all sports come to a halt. The longtime Eagle sports editor joins hosts Travis L. Brown and Zach Taylor to lay out the timeline of cancellations due to coronavirus concerns and look to the future Aggie athletics landscape when the pandemic ends.
My Aggie Nation Podcast: Robert Cessna's take on historic shuttering of sports due to coronavirus
