The NCAA canceled next week’s Division I men’s and women’s 2020 basketball tournaments, along with all remaining winter and spring NCAA championships.
This NCAA on its website said “the decision was based on the evolving COVID-19 public health threat, our ability to ensure the events do not contribute to spread of the pandemic, and the impracticality of hosting such events at any time during this academic year given ongoing decisions by other entities.”
The decision was made by NCAA President Mark Emmert and the Board of Governors.
