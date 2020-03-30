The NCAA Division I Council Coordination committee voted Monday to allow all spring athletes an extra year of eligibility.
Each school will be allowed to offer less scholarship money than the 2019-20 season or no scholarship money on a player-by-player basis for student-athletes who would have exhausted eligibility this season, the NCAA said in a release. Schools will be able to use the NCAA’s Student Assistance Fund to pay for excess scholarship needs.
Baseball will be allowed to have more players to adjust to the influx of student-athletes, the only spring sport with a roster limit, which was 35.
"I'm certainly excited for all spring-sport athletes," Texas A&M baseball coach Rob Childress said. "They've got another year of eligibility given to them and just very thankful that the NCAA did the right thing by the student-athlete."
Financial aid rules also will be adjusted to account for the changes due to eligibility relief.
Winter sports athletes are not included in the eligibility relief, according to the release.
The news was first reported by Nicole Auerbach of The Athletic.
On March 13, the committee initially announced that eligibility relief was appropriate, after spring-sport NCAA championships were canceled due to the rapid spread of COVID-19 worldwide.
Prior to the Division I ruling Monday, Division II and Division III spring-sport were grated eligibility relief.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.