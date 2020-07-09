The Southeastern Conference continues to weigh its options regarding fall sports despite the Big Ten’s decision to play conference-only schedules this fall, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said Thursday.
“The Southeastern Conference will continue to meet regularly with our campus leaders in the coming weeks, guided by medical advisors, to make the important decisions necessary to determine the best path forward related to SEC fall sports,” Sankey said in a statement provided The Eagle. “We recognize the challenges ahead and know the well-being of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and fans must remain at the forefront of those decisions.”
Thursday, the Big Ten announced all fall sports would play only conference games, summer workouts would continue to be voluntary and any athletes who wish not to participate out of COVID-19 concerns would continue to have their scholarships honored. The Atlantic Coast Conference earlier in the day announced all Olympic fall sports competition would be pushed back to a Sept. 1 start date.
Texas A&M is working closely with the SEC office to do what's best.
"We remain in constant contact with the SEC and believe that decisions of this magnitude warrant much more planning and communication," A&M athlectic director Ross Bjork said. "Throughout this process, our approach at Texas A&M has been to stay organized and informed with current information, and that mindset will continue in the days and weeks ahead. As we have learned throughout this unprecedented situation, everything remains fluid, and there are a number of scenarios that can work for college sports."
The Texas A&M soccer team was originally scheduled to start the season at Ohio State on Aug. 20. That game has been removed from A&M's online schedule. Aggie volleyball is scheduled to play Pitt, an ACC school, on Sept. 22, after the newly legislated start date.
A&M football defensive back Leon O’Neal would be opposed to the Aggies playing only conference games.
“If we only play [8] games this year I’ll pass not wasting another year,” O'Neal tweeted.
The SEC annually plays eight league games, as does the ACC. The Big 10, Big 12 and Pac-12 each play nine conference games.
The Big 10 is talking about playing 10 games this year.
