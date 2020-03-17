The Southeastern Conference canceled the remainder of the spring athletic schedule, including spring football games and NFL pro days, because of concerns over COVID-19.
“Obviously, we are saddened for our student-athletes, our coaches and all staff who work hard to prepare our teams to compete at the highest level at Texas A&M,” Texas A&M Director of Athletics Ross Bjork said in a statement. “There is a mission that overshadows our desire to compete and that relates to the safety of those we are entrusted to serve. Unprecedented times call for these measures, and we are navigating through unfamiliar territory. A lot of thought and discussion went into making difficult decisions that impact all our sports in some way, but as the SEC, we stand together as one. We will continue to monitor this fluid situation and look forward to the day we can announce a return to preparation for competition.”
A&M's spring football game had been scheduled for April 18.
"This is a difficult day for all of us, and I am especially disappointed for our student-athletes," SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said Tuesday in a statement. "The health and well-being of our entire conference community is an ongoing priority for the SEC as we continue to monitor developments and information about the COVID-19 virus."
All other athletic activities, such as practices and meetings, remain suspended through April 15, which was announced last week. A&M will continue to provide support in academics, medical care, mental health and wellness, nutrition and housing for those who need it.
