The Southeastern Conference has extended the suspension on in-person athletic activities to May 31, according to a Friday statement from the conference.
Previously, the conference had banned in-person meetings and practices through April 15, in efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19.
The conference also allowed for teams to provide four hours a week of video review that does not involve physical activity, per an NCAA rule waiver. It increases the weekly amount for a student-athlete from the maximum of two hours per week.
On March 31, prior to the SEC's extension announcement, Texas A&M athletic director Ross Bjork said it's still too early to say how the hiatus in athletics will affect the football season.
"To be talking about something that is still five months away, to me, is way too premature," Bjork said on a teleconference. "We do not have enough data. We don't know what the peak of all this is."
