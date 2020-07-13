The Southeastern Conference said it will wait until late July to make any decisions on the fall season after a day-long meeting Monday with conference athletic directors in Birmingham, Alabama.
“It is clear that current circumstances related to COVID-19 must improve and we will continue to closely monitor developments around the virus on a daily basis,” conference commissioner Greg Sankey said in a statement. “In the coming weeks we will continue to meet regularly with campus leaders via videoconferences and gather relevant information while guided by medical advisors. We believe that late July will provide the best clarity for making the important decisions ahead of us.”
Monday’s meeting, which lasted approximately eight hours, was the first in-person meeting of SEC staffers and athletic directors since the SEC men’s basketball tournament in March. Texas A&M athletic director Ross Bjork was in attendance.
"Appreciate the leadership of every AD in the SEC & Commissioner Greg Sankey," Bjork said in a tweet. "Great discussion about what we know, what we don't know, what we think & what we are planning for... & what we are hopeful for. All as safe as possible. We will know a lot more in a few weeks."
The conversation revolved around issues that will help in the decision making process for what to do with fall sports, including scheduling options and game management best practices for healthy competition, the release said.
“We had a productive meeting on Monday and engaged in discussions on a number of important issues that will contribute to critical decisions to be made in the weeks ahead,” Sankey said. “The ability to personally interact over the course of an entire day contributed to the productivity of the meeting.”
Thursday, the Big Ten Conference announced it will play a conference-only schedule for fall sports. The Pac-12 did the same on Friday. The Pac-12’s move resulted in the cancellation of Texas A&M’s contest against Colorado on Sept. 19.
