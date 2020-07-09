The Southeastern Conference will continue weighing its options regarding fall sports in light of the Big Ten’s decision to play conference-only games, said SEC commissioner Greg Sankey.
“The Southeastern Conference will continue to meet regularly with our campus leaders in the coming weeks, guided by medical advisors, to make the important decisions necessary to determine the best path forward related to SEC fall sports,” Sankey said in a statement provided The Eagle. “We recognize the challenges ahead and know the well-being of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and fans must remain at the forefront of those decisions.”
Thursday, the Big Ten announced all fall sports would play only conference games. It also decided summer workouts would continue to be voluntary and any student-athletes who wish not to participate out of COVID-19 concerns would continue to have their scholarships honored. The Atlantic Coast Conference earlier in the day announced all Olympic fall sports competition would be pushed back to a Sept. 1 start date.
Texas A&M continues to work closely with the SEC office to do what’s best for all concerned.
“We remain in constant contact with the SEC and believe that decisions of this magnitude warrant much more planning and communication,” A&M athletic director Ross Bjork said in a text. “Throughout this process, our approach at Texas A&M has been to stay organized and informed with current information, and that mindset will continue in the days and weeks ahead. As we have learned throughout this unprecedented situation, everything remains fluid, and there are a number of scenarios that can work for college sports.”
Missouri athletic director Jim Sterk, who was doing a Zoom conference with reporters when the Big 10 news was announced, said the SEC has discussed playing only conference games during the league’s bi-weekly ADs calls. The SEC ADs will meet Monday in Birmingham, the league’s headquarters, reported Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger. The meeting already had been scheduled before the Big 10 announcement., reported SI’s Pat Forde.
The Pac-12 is also expected to decide on conference-only games for the 2020 season within a few days, reported The Athletic’s Taylor Auerbach. The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman reported the ACC is considering doing the same and wants to work Norte Dame into the scheduling format. Notre Dame is an independent for football, but is a member of the ACC for other sports.
The Big 10’s decision has already affected Texas A&M. The Aggie soccer team was originally scheduled to start the season at Ohio State on Aug. 20. That game has been removed from A&M’s online schedule. Aggie volleyball is scheduled to play Pitt, an ACC school, on Sept. 22, after the newly legislated start date.
A&M defensive back Leon O’Neal would be opposed to the Aggies playing only conference football games.
“If we only play [8] games this year I’ll pass not wasting another year,” O’Neal tweeted.
The SEC annually plays eight league football games, as does the ACC. The Big 10, Big 12 and Pac-12 each play nine conference games. Sterk said the SEC ADs have talked about adding more conference games if they don’t play nonconference games. The Aggies are scheduled to play the other six teams in the Western Division (Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, LSU, Ole Miss and Mississippi State) along with South Carolina and Vanderbilt from the Eastern Division.
The Big 10 is talking about playing 10 league football games this year.
The NCAA issued a statement Thursday on membership decisions: "As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact college sports nationally, the NCAA supports its members as they make important decisions based on their specific circumstances and in the best interest of college athletes; health and well-being."
