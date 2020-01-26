The No. 11 Texas A&M women’s swimming & diving team wrapped up its dual meet slate with a 162-130 win over Arkansas at the Rec Center Natatorium Saturday afternoon on Senior Day.
A&M had 10 first-place finishes with Anna Belousova, Emma Carlton and Jing Wen Quah leading the way with two individual wins apiece. A&M swept four events.
Raena Eldridge, Belousova, Carlton and Golf Sapianchai teammed to win the 200 medley relay and then Joy Field dominated the 1650 free (16:43.83), touching the wall 15 seconds ahead of the second-place finisher.
Seniors Katie Portz (1:48.77), Karling Hemstreet (1:50.31) and Sara Metzsch (1:50.36) made it a 1-2-3 finish for the Aggies and then Carlton won the 100 back (54.56), Belousova touched first in the 100 breast (1:01.88) and Quah (1:57.36) claimed the 100 fly.
A&M’s Metzsch won the 200 back (1:58.70) and Belousova (2:12.98) followed with a win in the 200 breaststroke. The Aggies added a 1-2 finish in the 100 fly from Carlton (54.29) and Sam Siebenaller (55.66). Quah wrapped up individual competition with a victory in the 400 IM (4:15.01).
The Aggies will return to the pool when they travel to Auburn for the SEC championships, Feb. 18-22.
