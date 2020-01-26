TALLAHASSEE, Florida — No. 18 Texas A&M women’s tennis picked up four straight singles points to defeat No. 23 Miami, 4-2, at the ITA Kickoff Weekend at Speicher Memorial Tennis Center.
The Aggies improved to 4-0 and will face No. 14 Florida State on Sunday at 1 p.m. for a spot in the ITA Indoor Team Championships.
The Aggies fell behind 2-0 after the Hurricanes claimed the doubles point and a win at No. 1 singles. A&M junior Tatiana Makarova posted a 6-3, 6-0 win on court 3 over Florencia Urrutia and then evened the score when Dorthea Faa-Hvidingdefeated Selma Cadar at No. 4
A&M Jayci Goldsmith secured a 6-4, 2-6, 6-1 win on court 2 over Daevonia Achong to give the Aggies a 3-2 lead and moments later, A&M sophomore Lucia Quiterio put A&M in the final with a 6-4, 5-7, 6-3 win over Maya Tahan at No. 5.
