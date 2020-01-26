The No. 9 Texas A&M men’s tennis team defeated South Alabama, 4-0, in the first round of the 2020 ITA Kickoff Weekend at the Mitchell Tennis Center on Saturday.
The Aggies (1-0) advanced to face Georgia Tech (3-0) at 1 p.m. Sunday. The Jaguars (0-2) will square off against Oregon (3-2) at 10 a.m. in the consolation match.
A&M won at court 2 and 3 for the doubles point. The freshman duo of Stefan Storch and Pierce Rollins topped South Alabama’s Louis Delcour and Sebastian Collard, 6-2, before A&M’s Noah Schachter and Valentin Vacherot clinched the point with a 7-5 win over Leon Pet’ko and Jordan Coutinho.
A&M won five of six first sets in singles. Junior Hady Habib, ranked No. 10, posted a 6-0, 6-1 win on court 3 over Delcour. Storch defeated Sebastien Collard 6-3, 6-1 at No. 5. A&M sophomore Guido Marson clinched it with a 6-1, 6-2 triumph over Leon Petko at No. 6
The winner of Sunday’s final will advance to the ITA National Men’s Team Indoor Championship in Madison, Wisc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.