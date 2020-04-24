Texas A&M defensive tackle Justin Madubuike was selected in the third round by the Baltimore Ravens. He went seventh in the third round and 71st overall.
The 6-foot-3, 300-pound defensive lineman joins former teammates Daylon Mack and Otaro Alaka. Defensive tackle Mack was drafted in the fifth round last year and linebacker Alaka signed as a free agent last year. Madubuike met with the Ravens while at the 2020 NFL combine, he said.
Since I was young it has been a dream of mine to get this call. I’M EXCITED TO BE ON THE BALTIMORE @RAVENS‼️‼️@Bose #BoseHeadphones #TeamBose #NFLDraft #RavensFlock #Sponsored pic.twitter.com/TGXgf5pCC7— Justin Madubuike (@MadubuikeJustin) April 25, 2020
Madubuike recorded 105 tackles in three seasons with the Aggies, including 24.5 tackles for loss. He was the most disruptive force on the Aggie defensive line last season, recording career highs in tackles (45) and tackles for loss (11.5), while also leading the team in sacks with 5.5.
After the conclusion of the regular season, Madubuike, a junior, decided to skip the Aggies trip to the Texas Bowl and declare for the draft.
Madubuike’s selection of 71st overall is the lowest the first Aggie has gone in a draft since defensive back Jordon Pugh went 202nd overall in 2010.
