The eighth-ranked Texas A&M equestrian team will be at second-ranked Oklahoma State at 10 a.m. Saturday, looking to rebound from last week’s 12-7 loss at SMU.
A&M's goal is to eliminate the errors that led to the setback.
“Our rankings have gone out, and the rankings for any sport… they are what they are and they may not necessarily be a true testament of a team’s talent,” head coach Tana McKay said. “Talent-wise we are not No. 8, but the girls see that on paper and it’s hard. They feel like they’ve got something to prove and there’s more on the line.”
The team hadn’t been to SMU in three years and has not competed in Totusek Arena in Stillwater, Okla., in two years.
“We came off a tough loss against SMU and that just drives coaches, staff and athletes to work that much harder knowing that we’re going to play the No. 2 team in the country at their house,” McKay said.
The competitions use a draw system that pulls two riders who compete for the highest score on one horse.
A&M has prepared mentally to reach a comfort zone that will allow the team to walk out of the arena with no errors, McKay said.
“When it’s an opinion-based sport that makes it a little more challenging,” McKay said. “It’s not just how many baskets you make or how many goals you make it is somebody’s opinion on what they like and don’t like.”
There were positives in the SMU loss, starting with Cameron Crenwelge who earned Most Outstanding Player in Horsemanship athlete for the second time this year and had the team’s highest score this season.
“[Cameron] has taken everything that we have taught them and soaked it all in,” McKay said. “If she gets frazzled she doesn’t show it. That’s exactly what she did at SMU, she had a great partnership with that horse she drew and has just really become very consistent for us.”
The Aggies know they are capable of winning the close meets they’ve recently lost, freshman Kaitlyn Lovingfoss said.
“I think OSU will be tough to beat so I think it’s important to make every ride count and every point count,” Lovingfoss said. “There’s 20 points I think we just need to remember to fight for every one of those points.”
Preparation and video reviews are the most important steps, especially for someone who has not seen any of the horses in previous years, Lovingfoss said.
“My previous experience with riding different horses has helped me a lot, like the college format,” Lovingfoss said. “Also my consistency, I can rely on that. The flatbox is definitely new for me, because we don’t do it before we come to college, I think working on that every practice and getting more comfortable is something I can work on.”
With the Southeastern Conference championships March 24-25 at Auburn, the team needs to build momentum, junior Alex Albright said.
“Last weekend was a tough loss but after talking as a whole team on the bus we all talked about the lessons learned,” Albright said. “We’re all pushing ourselves to a higher point which I think is going to be the most important in the end — at the bigger meets in nationals and SEC.”
The travel meets are the ones that mean the most so this week the team has been challenging their comfort zone, Albright said.
“I don’t doubt that OSU will have a great set of rides and it’s going to be a battle to the end,” Albright said. “I have confidence that we can push ourselves to winning this meet.”
