Texas A&M lost a nonconference football game Friday after the Pac-12 Conference announced it was going to a conference-only schedule for all fall sports. The Pac-12's decision comes a day after the Big Ten Conference became the first of the Power Five Conferences' to opt to play only conference games.
Texas A&M was scheduled to host the Pac-12's Colorado on Sept. 19. Colorado athletic director Rick George called A&M athletic director Ross Bjork on Friday to inform him of the conference’s decision.
“We understand these decisions are not easy and fully appreciate the changing environment around us,” Bjork said on Twitter. “This is yet another example of the fluidity around college sports and we remain diligent as we gather accurate information about what lies ahead.”
Bjork said in the statement the program will look for an alternative opponent for the weekend.
“Finding available opponents for Texas A&M to play football in 2020 is not the biggest challenge,” Bjork said in the tweeted statement. “Playing in the safest environment possible remains the obstacle and we are focused not the health and safety of our student-athletes.”
A&M’s matchup with Colorado and Alabama’s scheduled game with USC were the only SEC schedules affected by the decision. Texas Tech also lost its Sept. 19 game against Arizona, which could be an option for the Aggies, should the SEC play a nonconference slate. The Tech-A&M matchup of former league rivals has been mentioned since the coronavirus shut things down.
Thursday, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said the conference would weigh its options and come to a decision by the end of July. All of the SEC’s athletic directors are scheduled to meet with Sakney on Monday in Birmingham, according to a report by Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger.
