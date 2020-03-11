Due to the worldwide spread of COVID-19, Texas A&M on-campus sporting events will be restricted to essential staff and limited family members through at least March 30, A&M Athletic Director Ross Bjork told The Eagle via text message.
Bjork confirmed the measures announced by the Southeastern Conference Wednesday night, which restricted access to both the SEC men’s basketball tournament and all on-campus regular season games until March 30, when the conference will reevaluate conditions related to the spread of the new novel coronavirus.
Statement from the SEC:https://t.co/XIDH44gXei— Southeastern Conference (@SEC) March 12, 2020
The announcement came on the recommendation of the NCAA COVID-19 advisory panel, according to the release.
"After conferring with local and national health authorities, we remain confident in our ability to safeguard the health and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches and other staff who will be participating as well as the limited number of family members and media who will be in attendance at the tournament,” SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said in a statement.
"We regret the inconvenience and disappointment this decision has caused our fans, especially those who have already traveled to Nashville for the tournament,” the statement continued.
The SEC will automatically refund tickets to the conference basketball tournament that were purchased through the SEC office, an SEC university or the SEC Ticket Exchange via Ticketmaster, according to the statement.
