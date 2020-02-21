CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. - Texas A&M’s Makinzy Herzog capped a five-run, fifth-inning rally with an RBI single to give the Aggie softball team a 7-6 victory over fifth-ranked Arizona at the Mary Nutter Classic on Thursday.
Herzog’s hit to right field tied the game and the go-ahead run scored on a throwing error by Hannah Martinez. Herzog pitched two scoreless inning to earn the save.
A&M (10-3) started play in the tournament with a five-inning 11-0 victory over Bethune Cookman before beating the eight-time national champs.
“It’s a big win because when we came here, we talked about competing,” A&M coach Jo Evans said in a school release. “We competed today and we got the outcome we wanted. It’s really, really important for our ball club. Everyone knows that we’re really young and for us to show the resiliency to bend and not break was huge.”
Arizona (9-2) built a 5-0 lead after three innings before A&M’s Morgan Smith hit a two-run homer in the fourth, scoring Haley Lee who doubled.
Lee walked to open the sixth. Smith also walked after Jourdyn Campbell struck out. Payton McBride’s double scored pinch-runners Star Ferguson and Taudrea Sinnie to make it 6-4. Kayla Garcia singled and Kelly Martinez walked to load the bases. Ashlynn Walls also walked to force in a run, setting up Herzog’s game-winning hit.
Potts (3-1) allowed 10 hits in five innings. She gave up a three-run homer to Martinez in the first. Martinez also walked after Jessie Harper singled to start the third, setting the table for two more runs.
“I thought Kendall Potts was terrific in the circle,” Evans said. “I’m just really proud of Kendall and I thought she showed great composure out there. She kept their [Arizona’s] hitters off-balance.”
A&M’s Kayla Poynter (3-1) allowed only one hit against Bethune-Cookman (1-11), striking out six and walking one.
Herzog led a 12-hit attack with a 3-for-3 effort, a double, triple and four runs scored. McBride and Walls each added two hits as eight players had hits.
A&M will play third-ranked Oklahoma at 3 p.m. Friday followed by top-ranked UCLA at 7:30 p.m.
