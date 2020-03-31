Texas A&M head football coach Jimbo Fisher is hopeful his team returns to the practice field by July to avoid a possible delay to the 2020 football season, Fisher told The Eagle on Tuesday.
Currently, the Southeastern Conference has suspended all athletic practices and in-person meetings until April 15 because of concerns related to the worldwide spread of COVID-19. National, state and local officials also have issued stay-at-home orders other than essential travel.
“What you have to be careful of there is not getting to August,” Fisher said during a phone interview. “Can you start the season on time? Because that is only four weeks and these guys have not had organized workouts for over five or six months. I think the big thing is the preparation time. July is the latest. You’d love to have some June time, but I think, if you’re not in July, you’re going to have to postpone this season a little bit, in my opinion.”
The SEC on March 16 suspended all practices and in-person meetings and followed that on March 27 by canceling spring championships and athletic events, including spring football games. Sunday, President Donald Trump extended the implementation of social distancing guidelines through the end of April.
The Aggies are scheduled to start the season Sept. 12 against Abilene Christian at Kyle Field. A&M’s first conference game is Sept. 26 trip against Arkansas in the Southwest Classic in Arlington.
A&M athletic director Ross Bjork said during a Tuesday teleconference the Aggies are in the process of mapping out multiple scenarios of when the football team can return to practice, working back from the Sept. 12 kickoff. While national analysts, including ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit, have begun discussing a possible postponement to the season, Bjork urges caution.
“So to be talking about something that is still five months away, to me, is way too premature,” Bjork said. We do not have enough data. We don’t know what the peak of all of this is.”
Ultimately, coach and athletic director alike emphasized the health and safety of the student-athletes as the most vital piece of the puzzle they are working with.
“You can still have good football and everyone is going to be on the same page and these guys will be able to play, but we’re worried about just making sure they’re in the right condition to not have safety issues and the things that go along with that,” Fisher said.
