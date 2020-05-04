Travis Field will host a four-team tournament featuring the nation’s best collegiate baseball players June 4-6, Texas Collegiate League president and Brazos Valley Bombers owner Uri Geva announced Monday.
The players and tournament officials will be quarantined for the duration of the Collegiate Summer Baseball Invitational, which will be formatted after an NCAA baseball regional. All players and officials will be tested for COVID-19 upon arrival and will be checked daily.
Local health officials have approved the event, which will take place with no fans. The games will be available via pay-per-view. The six games will be available for $49.95 to the first 2,000 subscribers. The price will increase after that.
The players, picked by the CSBI coaching staffs, will have three days of practice before the tournament.
The players, which will be announced starting Tuesday, will include Texas A&M and former area high school players. The roster will include more than 70 players from NCAA Division I schools.
“All of these players are beyond excited to get back out on the field,” said Brian Nelson, BV Bombers manager and CSBI director of operations. “They missed their spring seasons and have been cooped up at home for a while now. But this is also why we have to be smart and extra careful about how we let the players re-enter competitive play. We are putting multiple rules and limitations in place like pitch counts, innings and appearance limits. This will allow us to expand the rosters and give a lot of players the opportunity to participant in this awesome event. This is a free event for the players and we just want coaches and families to know that their kids are being taken care of.”
The college baseball season ended March 12 because of the coronavirus. A&M, which was 15-3, ended the season with a 6-2 victory at Rice on March 10.
“This is an amazing opportunity to help showcase some of the best college baseball in the country, while raising funds for a charity and helping to provide some relief to everyone dealing with COVID-19’s challenges,” Geva said.
Infinity Sports & Entertainment, which is owned by Geva, has streamlined events for almost two decades, including the Arena Football League, minor league baseball, professional hockey and the international cheerleading championships.
The start of the 2020 Texas Collegiate League was pushed back to July 3 because of the coronavirus. The Bombers have won six of the last seven titles, including last year’s 8-2 victory over the Texarkana Twins.
For more information on the June 4-6 tournament, go to www.csbi2020.com
