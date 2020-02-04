Texas A&M junior guard Chennedy Carter was named to the Wooden Award late season Top 20 list on Monday.
Carter leads the Aggies this season, averaging 21.9 points per game, despite missing the last six games with an ankle injury. She is second on the squad with 61 assists, and holds the team’s third-best rebounding average (4.9) through 16 games played.
