All-American senior Ally Watt was honored as the Aggies’ Offensive MVP and leading scorer with 16 goals and 39 points at the Texas A&M soccer banquet on Saturday.
SEC midfielder of the year Jimena Lopez was chosen as the team’s Midfield MVP and Briana Alston, who made all-SEC second team, was awarded Defensive MVP.
Katie Smith was named Newcomer of the Year after being selected to the SEC All-Freshman team.
Kendall Bates won the Maximum Performance Award.
Freshman Macie Kolb was named Most Improved Player. She collected nine points on the season with three goals and three assists. She was honored for her 4.0 GPA with the Lafield Academic Excellence Award.
Karlina Sample was honored with the “Farmers Fight” Perseverance Award after battling an ACL injury this season. Senior Cienna Arrieta was bestowed the 12th Man Award for the second season in a row. Arrieta appeared in 22 games, including 11 starts.
Callyn Walton earned the Spirit of Aggieland Award, for her positive attitude as a teammate, leader and Aggie. She played in all 22 games on the A&M back line, including 15 starts.
The Aggies finished with a 14-5-3 record and advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
