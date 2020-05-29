Texas A&M swimmer Jake Gibbons and equestrian rider Ann Elizabeth Tebow were honored for their dedication to community service as the duo was named Brad Davis Community Service Award Winners by the Southeastern Conference.
Gibbons was named to the SEC men’s swimming & diving community service team earlier this year. Gibbons, who earned his undergraduate degree in political science as well as a master’s degree in public service administration and policy in May, has recorded the most volunteer hours by any senior male student-athlete at A&M and earned the Distinguished Letterman Award at the annual Building Champions Awards. Tebow was president of the Texas A&M Student Athlete Advisory Committee. Tebow recently received a $10,000 NCAA Fall Sports Postgraduate Scholarship and will pursue her medical doctorate at the University of Oklahoma College of Medicine in Oklahoma City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.