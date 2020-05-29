Notre Dame hurdler Summer Thorpe signed with Texas A&M on Thursday as a graduate transfer.
Thorpe, who was a two-time All-Atlantic Coast Conference second-team selection, posted career best hurdle times of 8.19 seconds in the 60 and 13.14 in the 100. She also recorded personal best times of 7.84 in the 60 meters, 12.24 in the 100 and 24.70 in the 200. As a senior she ran 8.19 in the 60 hurdles to for second at the ACC Indoor Championships.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.