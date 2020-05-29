Texas A&M swimmer Raena Eldridge was named the Arthur Ashe, Jr. Female Sports Scholar of the Year, during a virtual banquet Thursday afternoon by “Diverse: Issues in Higher Education” magazine.
Eldridge, who graduated from A&M in May with degrees in animal science and genetics, was selected for work in the classroom and the community along with athletic achievement.
Eldridge, who also earned a business minor, had a 3.979 cumulative grade point average in five years. She will begin vet school at North Carolina State in the fall. Eldridge was A&M’s female nominee for the H. Boyd McWhorter Scholar-Athlete Post-Graduate Scholarship and was named the Bill Erwin Female Scholar-Athlete of the Year at A&M’s annual Building Champions Awards for the second straight time. She earned College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America Academic All-America honorable mention as a sophomore and first-team honors as a junior.
Eldridge, a two-time team captain, was a part of four consecutive SEC team championships. Eldridge as a sophomore helped the 200 medley relay team finish second and the 200 free relay be fifth at the SEC championships 200 free relay squad.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.