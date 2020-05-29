The 2019-20 academic year was the best in Texas A&M athletics history, setting records in grade-point averages and the Athletics Director’s honor roll selections.
The Aggies had a 3.4 GPA with 390 student-athletes earning AD honor roll recognition for receiving a 3.0 GPA or better. For the first time, A&M turned in a cumulative GPA above a 3.0, and all 18 programs came in above that 3.0 mark.
In the fall, A&M broke the record for the best GPA for a fall semester in A&M history with 10 teams having an GPA of 3.0 or higher. There were 325 selected to the AD honor roll, which is the second-highest mark.
