Texas A&M’s weight rooms were in use Tuesday as student-athletes returned to campus for voluntary in-person athletic activity.
“You definitely can feel the excitement throughout the players and pretty much through the whole building,” senior quarterback Kellen Mond said in an interview with the school’s athletic department. “Obviously, there’s some limitations on what we can do throughout the building in workouts, but with what we can do right now, I know guys are excited to be back.”
It was the first time in almost three months A&M athletes used the facilities because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The players aren’t receiving coaching because the workouts are voluntary, but A&M head football coach Jimbo Fisher said Tuesday marked a huge step forward.
“I think they’re eager to do it and they’re wanting to do it,” Fisher said. “I think it gets them back to some normality.”
A&M athletic director Ross Bjork said Sunday that there are approximately 275 A&M student-athletes in town, including around 105 football players.
Fisher, which had his third spring drills at A&M canceled by the pandemic, was just glad to see the guys.
“You miss them [because of] how much you care for them,” Fisher said. “You see them on Zoom calls, but just that we’re getting back around [them] and [creating] normality for us as coaches, I mean we’re getting in the groove.”
Expectations are high for A&M, which returns 18 starters from last year’s team that beat Oklahoma State 24-21 in the Texas Bowl to cap an 8-5 season.
“We’re all excited around here, plenty of experience, plenty of talent,” Mond said. “We’ve got to figure how to mold it together, but this is a special team.”
A&M had a record 13 signees graduate from high school early to enroll in January. They were planning to be ahead of the curve but find themselves behind because of the pandemic.
“I think the number one thing is finding our identity and trying to figure out what new guys and even experienced guys, find out their role and figure out how we can execute to the best of our ability this year,” Mond said. “We have a lot of talent and we’ve got to figure out how to plug those puzzle pieces in.”
Mond is hopeful the NCAA soon will approve limited practices.
“Obviously, when you have too many practices, that can cause injuries, especially coming back from so much off time,” Mond said. “But just being able to have those type of walkthroughs and being able to learn from them, I think those are going to be key for a lot of teams across the country.”
Sports at A&M have been put on hold since mid-March because of COVID-19. The NCAA Division I council voted on May 20 to allow student-athletes in football, men’s basketball and women’s basketball to return to campus for voluntary workouts starting June 1. The NCAA updated that two days later to include all athletes and on the same day the Southeastern Conference said all athletes could return to campus on June 8 at the discretion of each university.
A&M was ready for students to return Monday but delayed it by a day after A&M authorized a special full-day release of all nonessential personnel Monday to facilitate participation in the public memorial service for George Floyd, which was held at Fountain of Praise Church in Houston.
“It seems like a long time ago that we shut down,” Bjork said Tuesday. “But now here we are where we can welcome back our student-athletes, get them in for voluntary workouts and put them in a safe environment. We always believed that they were safer here, that we could really protect them to the best of our ability. We’ve tested our student-athletes. They’ve all been prepped and ready to go, and seeing our student-athletes and seeing that kind of gleam in their eye, they’re here to compete, and this is a step in the process.”
A&M veteran soccer coach G. Guerrieri said about a third of his team is in town.
“Today they finally get a chance to be around each other again,” Guerrieri said. “It’s an exciting first step towards what we think is going to be a great, great year.”
NCAA regulations permit strength and conditioning personnel to supervise voluntary on-campus athletics activities in football and men’s and women’s basketball through June. Athletes in other sports can work out on their own at school facilities this month.
“Obviously this has been a difficult semester,” Guerrieri said. “If you go all the way back to the last time we saw our players on the sixth of March when they took off to go on spring break ... spring break hasn’t really finished in a lot of ways. We have been able to meet through virtual meetings and other interactions that were not real face-to-face meetings, but now we are able to get back in training, back in our facilities over at the Player Development Center, all of those things to start getting ourselves back to where we need to be.”
