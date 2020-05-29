The Texas A&M women’s basketball team will play Texas in the 2020/SEC Big 12 Challenge, the Southeastern Conference announced Thursday.
The date will be announced later. Other matchups are South Carolina at Iowa State, Kentucky at Kansas State, Alabama at Oklahoma State, Tennessee at West Virginia, Baylor at Arkansas, Kansas at Ole Miss, Oklahoma at Georgia, TCU at Missouri and Texas Tech at Vanderbilt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.