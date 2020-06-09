With the 2020 Major League Baseball draft running only five rounds this year, the professional futures of hundreds of baseball players around the country will hang in the balance this week.
Texas A&M starting pitcher Asa Lacy shouldn’t have any worries.
When the coronavirus-shortened draft kicks off at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Lacy’s name is expected to be one of the first called, according to multiple draft experts.
The Athletic’s Keith Law lists Lacy as the third-best prospect in the draft, which would place him in the sights of the Miami Marlins who own the third pick. The Detroit Tigers and the Baltimore Orioles have the first two picks.
The slot value of the bonus for the Marlin’s third pick is $7,789,900. Lacy is guaranteed to make more than $6 million if he stays in the top five picks.
Lacy said he has spoken with major league scouts during the pandemic, but as of earlier this spring, his future team remained a mystery.
“I really don’t have an idea of where I’ll go,” he said. “That’s something that you’re even lucky to know the day before or the night before the draft, just from talking with players that have gone through that process.”
Jeff Granger, a former A&M left-handed pitcher like Lacy, was selected No. 5 overall by the Kansas City Royals in 1993, the highest selected Aggie since 1965. If Lacy is drafted in the top 10, he would join Granger and two other Aggies to achieve that accomplishment over the last 55 years.
Wednesday will feature the first 37 picks, which includes the first round and eight extra picks in competitive balance round A. Round 2 picks up at 3 p.m. Thursday, running through pick No. 160 in the fifth round, a significant reduction approved by both MLB owners and the MLB Players Association due to financial restraints from the global pandemic.
Lacy, a 6-foot-4, 215-pounder from Kerrville Tivy, posted a 14-5 record in three seasons with the Aggies, including a 2.07 ERA and 224 strikeouts over 152 innings. After his junior season ended prematurely due to the pandemic, Lacy decided he would end his college career in favor of professional ball.
“I’ve talked with [head coach Rob Childress] recently and all the other coaching staff,” Lacy said in April. “They’ve told me I’m dumb to come back, and I agree with them a little bit. I’ve wanted this opportunity for a long time. It’s just very unfortunate and very heart wrenching the way it happened.”
Lacy finished tied for fifth in the nation with 46 strikeouts in this year’s shortened season. He also ranked seventh in strikeouts per nine innings at 17.25.
Lacy’s dominance as a mainstay in A&M’s rotation caught the eye of many in the professional ranks, including former major league pitcher LaTroy Hawkins, who currently serves as a special assistant to the Minnesota Twins. Hawkins spent last week in the Brazos Valley as a coach for the Collegiate Summer Baseball Invitational.
“I knew we had no shot at getting [Lacy], coming off a season where we won 100 games this past year,” Hawkins said. “We definitely have no shot because he won’t be around at 27. We love everything about him: his work ethic, his character and his pitches. He’s going to be a big league pitcher and hopefully for a very long time.”
