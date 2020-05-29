MAY 29
2016
Alexander Rossi won the 100th running of the Indianapolis 500. The rookie managed to conserve fuel while the leaders pit in the closing laps, coasting across the finish line on fumes to give Andretti Herta Autosport a stunning victory in the centennial race. The last rookie to win the showcase race was Helio Castroneves in 2001.
2012
Serena Williams lost in the first round of a major tournament for the first time, falling to Virginie Razzano of France 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-3 at the French Open. Williams entered the day with a 46-0 record in first-round matches at Grand Slam tournaments.
2010
Philadelphia’s Roy Halladay pitched the 20th perfect game in major league history, beating the Florida Marlins 1-0. Halladay struck out 11 and goes to 3-1 or 3-2 counts seven times, twice in the game’s first three batters alone.
2006
Rafael Nadal passed Guillermo Vilas as the King of the clay courts and began his pursuit of a second successive French Open trophy. Nadal earned his 54th consecutive win on clay, breaking the Open era record he shared with Vilas by beating Robin Soderling in straight sets in the first round at Roland Garros.
2005
Dan Wheldon won the Indianapolis 500 when Danica Patrick’s electrifying run fell short. Patrick was the first woman to lead at Indy, getting out front three separate times for a total of 19 laps. But Wheldon passed her with seven of the 200 laps to go and holds on.
2002
Westwood’s Brent Clevlen threw a no-hitter to lead the Warriors to a 7-0 victory over A&M Consolidated in the opener of their Class 5A baseball regional best-of-3 series at Olsen Field. The University of Texas signee struck out nine and walked three.
1999
Texas A&M rebounded with four home runs in a 13-7 victory over Ole Miss in an elimination game at the NCAA Baseball Regional at College Station after Long Beach State beat the second-ranked Aggies 7-5. Dylan Holt hit a two-run homer and solo shot and Erik Sobek and Del Lindsey added homers to back Matt Ward (8-0). Steven Truitt hit two homers in the opener, but it wasn’t enough as Long Beach State hit three.
1989
Brenham rolled to a 7-0 victory over Mayde Creek to win the Class 4A Region III championship. Brenham’s Jon Peters bounced back from his only high school loss with a one-hitter. The Texas A&M signee struck out 11, giving up an infield hit with one out in the seventh to be denied a no-hitter.
1988
Rick Mears overcame an early one-lap deficit, then overpowered the rest of the field on the way to his third Indianapolis 500 victory. Mears gave team-owner Roger Penske an unprecedented seventh victory and fourth in five years.
1982
The Texas A&M men’s golf team closed the NCAA tournament with a 298, its worst round of the 72-hole event, slipping to fourth place. A&M’s Danny Briggs, who had been in the running for medalist honors closed with a 75 and finished in a tie for eighth at 1-under 287.
1983
Texas A&M defeated UCLA 1-0 in 14 innings and Cal State Fullerton 2-0 in 12 innings to win the Women’s College World Series. The Aggies (40-11) won five straight after dropping the opener to win their first NCAA title. A year ago, A&M lost its opening game at the AIAW nationals, then won six straight for the title. Senior southpaw Lori Stoll (30-7) pitched every inning in the two games, striking out 25 and allowing 10 hits. A&M took advantage of two errors to beat Cal State Fullerton. Iva Jackson had a double to score Pattie Holthaus who had tripled to beat defending NCAA champ UCLA.
1977
A.J. Foyt became the first driver to win four Indianapolis 500 races and Janet Guthrie became the first woman in the race. Guthrie was forced to drop out after 27 laps with mechanical problems.
1971
Al Unser won his second straight Indianapolis 500 with a record speed of 157.735 mph and finished 22 seconds ahead of Peter Revson. The pace car, ridden by Eldon Palmer, crashed into the portable bleachers and injures 20 people.
1946
Chakoora and Uleta became the first thoroughbreds to complete a transcontinental flight. The 2-year-old fillies were flown from New York to Inglewood, Calif., by the American Air Express Corp., a 2,446-mile trip that lasts 20 hours because of bad weather.
1922
The Supreme Court ruled organized baseball is primarily a sport and not a business and therefore not subject to antitrust laws and interstate commerce regulations.
