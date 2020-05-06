Auburn freshman infielder Mason Greer and McNeese State junior infielder/catcher Kade Morris have signed to play in the Collegiate Summer Baseball Invitational on June 4-6 at Travis Field.
Greer, son of former Texas Ranger Rusty Greer, had three hits in 10 at-bats with four RBIs for the 13-5 Tigers. Morris batted .318 in 22 at-bats for the 10-7 Cowboys.
The three-day tournament, which will feature 100 players, will be available on pay-per-view at $49.95 for the first 2,000 subscribers with the price climbing until June 4-6 when the cost is $19.98 per game; 5% of the retail price will be donated to the No Kid Hungry program. For more information on the tournament, go to www.csbi2020.com.
