The Brazos Valley Bombers were denied their first series sweep by one of the best efforts by a starting pitcher in the young Texas Collegiate League season.
Acadiana’s Cameron Barlow allowed only one run in five and two-third innings in the Cane Cutters’ 4-1 victory Sunday night at Travis Field. Barlow didn’t have a strikeout, but walked only one. The Louisiana-Monroe left-hander allowed seven hits. He never retired the side in order, but he had a knack for making big pitches.
The Bombers (6-3) best chance came in the sixth. Will Faison picked up that lone walk and Bryce Blaum sharply singled. The Cane Cutters (4-7) stayed with Barlow who retired power hitters Manny Garcia and Bryant Shellenbarger. Acadiana brought in hard-throwing right-hander Hayden Johns who pitched two and a third hitless innings. Hunter Meche earned a save with a scoreless ninth, pitching around a leadoff double by Garcia. That in itself demonstrated the Bombers’ frustration at the plate as they had eight hits, but were 1 for 15 with runners in scoring position.
The Bombers will be off Monday before playing host to the Frisco RoughRiders on Tuesday night, looking to win their fourth straight three-game series.
Kelby Weyler, Blaum and Jeffrey David each had three hits for the Bombers, who took advantage of walks in the first two victories over the Cane Cutters but not get much help Sunday. Trace Henry had two hits for the Cane Cutters.
The Bombers’ starting pitcher couldn’t escape the first inning unscathed for the third straight game. Texas State right-hander Tristan Stivors hit leadoff batter Henry on a 1-2 pitch. Champ Artigues followed with a single and an out later Zavier Moore delivered a two-run single.
The Cane Cutters made it 3-1 on a solo home run by Will Veillon who had been 1 for 13. That ended a streak of 15 straight scoreless innings by Bombers’ relievers spanning four games starting in last Sunday’s 11-4 victory at Victoria.
The Bombers scored in the fourth. Texas A&M’s Blaum, playing only his third game, had a leadoff double and David came through with a two-out RBI single.
