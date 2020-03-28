Texas A&M senior Katie Conklin earned second-team equestrian All-American honors in Horsemanship on Friday.
Junor Caroline Dance and senior Ashley Davidson also earned National Collegiate Equestrian Association (NCEA) Ariat All-America honorable mention honors. Dance was cited in Flat and Davidson in Horsemanship.
Conklin notched eight victories. She posted three victories and two Most Outstanding Player honors in February. Dance had six victories. Dance, who was the NCEA October Rider of the Month, earned 2019 honorable mention in Fences in 2018. Davidson, who had eight victories, became the first in program history to earn All-American honorable mention for the third straight year. She earned NCEA Rider of the Month honors in October.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.