The A&M Consolidated girls soccer team went 2-1 in the CSISD Classic over the weekend.
The Lady Tigers lost to Duncanville 3-1 on Thursday but bounced back with a 4-1 win over Austin McCallum on Friday and a 2-0 victory against Temple on Saturday.
Consol JV lost to Leander Rouse 2-1 on Friday.
The Lady Tigers will compete in the Georgetown Invitational from Jan. 16-18 with matches against Lake Dallas, Elgin and Plano East.
