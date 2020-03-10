The A&M Consolidated JV baseball team won the Madisonville tournament with a 4-3 victory over Rudder.
Hunter Bond had three hits, while Wesley Boedeker and Ethan Buche each had two hits. Christian Letendre added a two-run double. Consol opened with a 10-1 victory over Madisonville with Chase Sodolak and Buche with three hits each with Davis Harrell the winning pitcher. Consol had a 12-0 victory over Hempstead as Kyle Collins pitched a perfect game and Cullen Homeyer led the offense.
