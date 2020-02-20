SAN ANTONIO — Ethan LaStrapes beat the buzzer with a game-winning 3-pointer to lift Cornerstone Christian to a 38-37 victory over Humble Christian on Thursday at the TCAL state tournament at the Gervin Youth Center.
LaStrapes finished with 10 points, nine rebounds and one assist. Seth Higginbotham also scored 10 points for Cornerstone, which will play Houston School of the Woods at 2:30 p.m. Friday.
Cornerstone Christian 38, Humble Christian 37
CORNERSTONE — Ethan LaStrapes 10, John Lloyd 5, Jacob Loyd 2, Trey Davidson 2, David Chen 9, Seth Higginbotham 10.
HUMBLE — Karson Doherty 8, Alonzo Bullock 10, Jashuan Reyes 3, Jonathan Kelpetko 2, William Barron 14.
Cornerstone 8 8 11 11 — 38
Humble 16 7 9 5 — 37
